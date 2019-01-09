Zimbabwe: Madam Boss Speaks On Lumumba Collabo, Promises More

Popular Zimbabwean comedienne, Madam Boss has promised more comic skits featuring socialite, Acie Lumumba since the duo started working together early December 2018.

William Gerald Mutumanje better known as Lumumba's appearance on the social media queen's skit titled "Boys dzeTonaz" took fans by a storm.

Speaking to NewZimbabwe.com on her new found relationship with Lumumba, the gospel artist-turned-comedienne said expressed her excitement to work with the former Zanu PF youth empowerment lobbyist adding that fans can expect more parodies from the duo.

"He called me asking me to appear on his show and from there we just started working together.

"Working with him is alright and there will be more episodes of Boys dzeTonaz," said madam boss, real name, Tyra Chikocho.

Madam Boss has also appeared on an episode of Lumumba's show, TheLumumbaFiles (#TLF) Drive.

"Boys dzeTonaz" received quite an overwhelming response on social media from both Lumumba and Madam Boss's fans.

"The challenge is I am not always on the phone but from the few messages I have seen so far, fans like our work very much," she said.

Madam Boss rose to fame publishing skits on social media and has been on a rise in the showbiz industry.