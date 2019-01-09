8 January 2019

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: With Zuma At His Heel, Ramaphosa Invokes ANC Unity and Renewal Through Heavy Symbolism

analysis By Marianne Merten

The ANC message on Tuesday was 'unity in action'. And President Cyril Ramaphosa did his presidential thing with his predecessor in both party and government, Jacob Zuma, by his side. Both returned to the graveside of the ANC's founding president, John Langalibalele Dube, in Inanda at eThekwini. Heavy on symbolism, the joint venture between Ramaphosa and Zuma was choreographed to hit all the right notes. There is, after all, an election around the corner.

From taxi ranks to church services, community halls and even maternity wards, the ANC engagements across KwaZulu-Natal continued on Tuesday, 8 January 2019, the 107th anniversary of the ANC's founding. There wasn't necessarily much fanfare...

