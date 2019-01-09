South Africa: Eight Suspects Wanted for Serious Crimes Arrested By Ekurhuleni Police

The Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department public policing task team and Eden Park detectives have nabbed eight suspects who were wanted for serious crimes in Eden Park and Palm Ridge.

"The seven males and one female were picked up at various houses in Eden Park and Palm Ridge on charges of rape, murder, domestic violence, malicious damage to property, assault with [intent to cause grievous bodily harm] and common assault," Chief Superintendent Wilfred Kgasago said in a statement on Tuesday.

The suspects were apprehended in the early hours of Tuesday morning between 03:00 and 08:30.

The suspects, aged between 24 and 48, are being detained at Eden Park police station and will appear in the Palm Ridge Magistrate's Court soon.

Source: News24