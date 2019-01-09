Tanzania: What Mini Cabinet Reshuffle Means

Photo: The Citizen

President John Magufuli

Dar es Salaam — President John Magufuli gave a boost to investment promotion initiatives yesterday when he formed a new Ministry for Investment as his administration seeks to open up the country for an industrialised economy.

Tanzania envisions to become a semi-industrialised middle income country by the year 2025 but President Magufuli said late last year that he was not happy with the pace of attracting investments.

In his mini cabinet reshuffle, which was announced by the Chief Secretary, Mr John Kijazi, the President has appointed Ms Angela Kairuki the minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) responsible for Investment.

In November, last year, he directed that the Tanzania Investment Centre (TIC) be shifted from the ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment to the PMO, saying the move would make it easier for him to closely monitor the agency.

Speaking at the State House during a ceremony to swear-in newly appointed ministers in November last year (2018), the Head of State said TIC's performance was not satisfactory, and blamed the situation on interference by other agencies, departments and ministries.

By bringing the investment docket back to the PMO and creating a complete ministry for investment purposes, Dr Magufuli is going back to the days of his predecessor, Mr Jakaya Kikwete, when such issues were under a minister within the PMO, with Dr Mary Nagu as the last person to hold the portfolio.

Prior to yesterday's changes, Ms Kairuki was the Minister for Minerals. Mr Dotto Biteko has been promoted from Deputy Minister of Minerals to replace Ms Kairuki. His deputy will be Mr Stanslaus Nyongo.

"The minerals ministry had two deputies, it will now remain with one-Stanslaus Nyongo," said Mr Kijazi, reading the statement at State House in Dar es Salaam.

The president has also appointed new permanent secretaries: Mr Joseph Nyamuhanga who becomes the Permanent Secretary in the President's Officer (Regional Administration and Local Government). He takes over from Mr Mussa Iyombe who has retired.

Dr Zainab Chaula has been appointed new Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children. She takes over from Dr Mpoki Ulisubisya who has now been appointed ambassador.

Prior to this appointment, Dr Zainab Chaula was the deputy Permanent Secretary (Health) in the President's Officer (Regional Administration and Local Government).

The President also appointed Dr Dorothy Mwaluko as PS in the Prime Minister's Office Policy and Coordination.

In this reshuffle, President Magufuli appointed Prof Faustine Kamuzora to be the Regional Administrative Secretary for Kagera, replacing Mr Diwani Athuman who has since been appointed to head the Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB).