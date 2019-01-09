South Africa: Police Are Looking for a Missing 57 and 60-Year-Old Males, New Brighton

press release

Two males have gone missing during the past three weeks in separate incidents.

In the first one, 57-year-old Mangaliso Italy Njodo of Makwela Street, Kwazakele went missing on 14 December 2018. He was last seen leaving his home at about 11:00 and has not returned home again. He was wearing a blue jean, white and brown striped shirt as well as brown slip on shoes.

In the second incident 60-year-old Baba Clifford Madinga of Zokufa Street, New Brighton was last seen leaving his home on 31 December 2018 at about 08:00. He usually goes to Sidwell but he has not returned home yet. He was wearing a blue jean, green and white shirt, black track top and black safety shoes.

Any person that could assist police in locating these gentlemen can contact Detective Captain Msekeli Dangazele at 082 303 1029.