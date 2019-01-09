8 January 2019

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Police Are Looking for a Missing 57 and 60-Year-Old Males, New Brighton

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

Two males have gone missing during the past three weeks in separate incidents.

In the first one, 57-year-old Mangaliso Italy Njodo of Makwela Street, Kwazakele went missing on 14 December 2018. He was last seen leaving his home at about 11:00 and has not returned home again. He was wearing a blue jean, white and brown striped shirt as well as brown slip on shoes.

In the second incident 60-year-old Baba Clifford Madinga of Zokufa Street, New Brighton was last seen leaving his home on 31 December 2018 at about 08:00. He usually goes to Sidwell but he has not returned home yet. He was wearing a blue jean, green and white shirt, black track top and black safety shoes.

Any person that could assist police in locating these gentlemen can contact Detective Captain Msekeli Dangazele at 082 303 1029.

South Africa

Lucky Escape for Passengers Whose Car Plunged Into River On New Year's Eve

Five people had a lucky escape this evening after they drove off the side of a bridge along Witkoppen road in Fourways… Read more »

Read the original article on SAPS.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.