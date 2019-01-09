Ghana: German-Born Ghanaian Ready to Play for Black Queens

GERMAN-born Ghanaian and former German youth female international Eunice Nketiah Beckmann, has revealed her readiness to feature for the senior national women's team, Black Queens, once she is invited.

The 26-year-old currently plays for Spanish women's premier league division side Madrid CFF, having previously played for Swedish side Linköpings FC and German side FCR 2001 Duisburg and Bayern Munich.

According to her, the experience playing for these European clubs can help her add some bite to the play of the national team in the coming years.

Speaking after hosting a day's charity event for street kids at Aplaku recently, the Madrid star noted that she has been yearning for the opportunity to represent Ghana and was bidding her time for that opportunity.

"From afar, I have been monitoring the team's progress and it was my wish that the team would qualify for this year's Women's World Cup so I come and justify my inclusion in the team but that did not happen."

Beckmann said all was not lost and that whenever the national handlers call on her to represent the country, she would gladly honour the invitation.

The charity event on the theme "Ghana street kids back to school, we rise by lifting others," brought together over 300 kids who were fed and given goodies.

Out of the lot, three lucky ones would get the opportunity to be enrolled in school.

According to her, the plan is to make it a yearly affair where the unfortunate kids who are not in school would be given such opportunity.

"Each year if I'm able to raise enough, my partners - Ghana People Foundation and I, would work hard to enroll more kids into school, because for me, I believe education is the key to success and these kids are the future of this noble country of yours; so we must invest in them in our own small way. We must not leave everything to the government."

She later held a soccer clinic for the kids who were on hand where they were taken through drills such as ball mastery, passing and receiving of the ball as well as shooting among others.