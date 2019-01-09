Ghana: Mukarama Makes Day for UDS

THE University for Development Studies (UDS) has dispatched University of Cape Coast (UCC) and University of Ghana (UG) Legon women and men football teams respectively at the ongoing 8th Mini Ghana University Sports Association (GUSA) Games in Cape Coast.

UDS women beat their UCC counterparts 1-0 in the opening game of the competition on Saturday, while the UDS men beat Legon men team 4 to 3.

Mukarama Abukari, the top striker of the Under-17 female national team (Black Maidens) and the winner of the Golden Boot at the recent U-17 female World Cup in Uruguay, scored the only for the UDS female team.

Mukarama was a delight to watch as she harassed the UCC defenders throughout the game.

UDS ladies dominated the game but missed most of the begging chances that fell the way of their strikers.

Mr. Shaibu Ibrahim Tanko, Director of Sports of the UDS, told the Times Sports that UDS was trying to build a very strong soccer team "that would beat any team in the world."

He maintained that the UDS last year did well in all the competition, defeating most of the Universities in the games.