Zimbabwe/South Africa: 'Zimbabwe Players More Talented Than SA Peers'

Bulawayo — ZIMBABWE football legend, Madinda Ndlovu, believes the South African league is only better in terms of professionalism but Zimbabwean players are better gifted than their South African counterparts.

Ndlovu, who is the elder brother to Mamelodi Sundowns team manager, Peter, was speaking ahead of the visit of Orlando Pirates for a Confederation of African Football encounter against Zimbabwean champions, FC Platinum, at the Barbourfields Stadium in Bulawayo on Saturday.

"We are two nations (South Africa and Zimbabwe) that play different types of football," said Ndlovu, who is coach of the popular Highlanders side.

"If you look at the professionalism part of it, South Africa is far ahead of us but when you talk of individual skills and players, we are far ahead of them," he argued.

Ndlovu urged Highlanders fans to fill Barbourfields Stadium to capacity in support of FC Platinum when they play Pirates in the country's second largest city.

The stadium has a capacity of 40 000.

"Highlanders fans will be more behind FC Platinum than Pirates despite the fact that we wear the same colours with the South African side," said Ndlovu, who played alongside his brothers Adam (now late) and Peter- as Zimbabwean drew (1-1) with Bafana Bafana in an African Cup of Nations qualifier at Soccer City in 1993.

Norman Mapeza, the FC Platinum coach, was also in the side. He also featured for Ajax Cape Town in the 2005/06 season.

The second leg clash between the Zimbabwean side and The Buccaneers is scheduled for a month later at Orlando Stadium.

Pirates have the Zimbabwean duo of Kudakwashe Mahachi and Marshall Munetsi in their ranks.