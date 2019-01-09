South Africa: Confirmed - Elgar to Captain Proteas At Wanderers

Cape Town — Cricket South Africa (CSA) announced on Wednesday the appointment of Dean Elgar as stand-in captain of the Proteas in place of Faf du Plessis for the final Test match against Pakistan.

Du Plessis was banned for one Test after being found guilty, for the second time in a 12-month period, of captaining a team which maintained a slow over-rate.

The Proteas opted for an all-pace attack in the second Test at Newlands and were found by match referee David Boon to be one over short of the required rate of 15 overs an hour after time allowances were taken into account.

"The appointment of Elgar as stand-in captain is part of our strategy to develop our pool of leaders," commented CSA National Selection Panel (NSP) convener Linda Zondi.

"We have previously used Aiden Markram and Quinton de Kock in this role in ODI matches and Dean has previously captained the Proteas at Test match level against England at Lord's in 2017."

The third and final Test match gets under way on Friday at the Wanderers.

Source: Sport24