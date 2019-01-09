Tunisia: UGTT Calls for Law Criminalising Normalisation With Israel

Tunis/Tunisia — Deputy Secretary-General of the Tunisian General Labour Union (French: UGTT) Sami Tahri Tuesday urged social forces and political parties to act in order to develop a law that criminalises normalisation with Israel, notably after som political groupings took a stand against its enshrining in the Tunisian constitution.

Tahri said at a press conference held on the celebration of the first anniversary of the Tunisian campaign for the academic and cultural boycott of Israel the State's weakness and the daily concerns of Tunisians helped "the Zionist entity infiltrate Tunisian security and academic apparatuses."

"This infiltration has been developed to destroy the Tunisian economy through various import services, defying social and civil forces and activists against the normalisation with Israel," he indicated.

In this vein, he underlined the need to put an end to "infiltration by Israeli Zim company in the Tunisian economy pending infiltration in all fields, including politics."

He also expressed the union's unconditional support for the academic and cultural boycott campaign and its involvement in actions aimed to defend the Palestinian people.

Campaign manager Habib Belhedi shed light on the main actions in 2018, including the launch of a national awareness campaign against the normalisation with the Zionist entity.

"The Israeli Maritime Transportation Company (Zim) bowed to pressure by the UGTT and the campaign and halted its crossings to Tunisia via a regular shipping service between Israel's Hayfa port, Israel, and Tunisia's Rades port through Spain's Palencia port," he added.

Israel academic and cultural boycott campaign was launched on January 14, 2018 by Tunisian academics and civil society activists.