Tunisia: Three-Year Government Programmes Needed Once Organic Budget Law Adopted - Chalghoum

Tunis/Tunisia — The adoption of the draft budget bill No. 71 for 2015 requires setting governmental programmes for a three-year period so as to provide a medium-term vision for the State's policies and to assess their efficiency, Finance Minister Ridha Chalghoum said on Tuesday.

Linking between the allocated amounts, the programmes and the State's general policies are among the orientations of this draft budget bill to ensure governance of public financing and transparency of the State's expenditure management, he noted at a plenary session held at the House of People's Representatives (HPR) to review that bill.

According to him, each official is called upon to account for his performance based on his commitment to manage the allocated amounts according to plans and programmes.

A new form of State budget breakdown will be adopted as from the implementation of this law, by pursuing a new policy on budget management by objectives, enshrining good governance of public finances and spending the budgets according to priorities of development programmes, he added.

The minister further revealed that the adoption of this organic budget bill will help formulate the draft finance law for 2020 at the end of 2019, recalling that his ministry has initiated the training of trainers in different ministries in terms of budget management by objectives.

Some 5,000 training sessions have be conducted to train 12,500 officials concerned by budget monitoring and managing.

The ministry seeks to improve its IT systems so as to be in sync with this shift through the publication of terms of reference of IT development systems.

Five pilot ministries have been selected to apply the organic budget law by objectives, namely the ministries of Higher Education and Scientific Research, Vocational Training and Employment, Education, Health, Agriculture and Water Resources and Fishery.

The plenary session was adjourned after the approval of moving on to reviewing its articles with 95 votes for, 0 against and 0 abstentions.

HPR Speaker Mohammed Ennaceur called on the Finance Commmitte to examine the proposed amendment proposals regarding this bill.