Tunis/Tunisia — The African Development Bank (AfDB) and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) inked on Tuesday in Tunis a loan agreement of €150 million (some 510 million Tunisian dinars) with the Development, Investment and International Co-operation Ministry and the National Sanitation Utility (French: ONAS).

The loan will fund a sanitation programme for small municipalities of less than 10 thousand inhabitants.