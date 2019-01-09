8 January 2019

Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunisia: Defence Minister Pays Inspection Visit to Sbeitla Military Base

Tunis/Tunisia — National Defence Minister Abdelkrim Zbidi Tuesday paid an inspection visit to the military base of Sbeitla, governorate of Kasserine.

Addressing servicemen, the minister hailed efforts made to counter terrorism, organised crime, trafficking of small arms, smuggling of goods and illegal migration.

"The operational capacity of the land army is being beefed up along with support to the air force by assault and reconnaissance helicopters equipped with sophisticated systems and reconnaissance drones," he added.

The minister spoke about cooperation and coordination with Algeria in countering terrorism, smuggling and organised crime through intelligence sharing and regular meetings on ways to better monitor and secure borders.

