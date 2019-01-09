9 January 2019

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Police Arrest Suspect in Bombing of a Cash-in-Transit Vehicle That Left EMPD Officer Wounded

Tagged:

Related Topics

Police have arrested a man who is suspected to have been involved in the bombing of a cash-in-transit van belonging to Fidelity Security Group in early November 2018 in Tshongweni, Katlehong.

The incident resulted in an Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department officer being seriously wounded.

"On Monday, around 19:30, the suspect was spotted and the operational team cornered him whereupon an AK47 with two magazines and sixty live rounds as well as a 9mm pistol with filed off serial numbers were recovered in his car and at his house at Sunrise Ext II in Zonkizizwe," Chief Superintendent Wilfred Kgasago said in a statement on Tuesday.

This comes after police started closely monitoring the suspect after receiving information.

The man, believed to be in his forties, is being detained at the Zonkizizwe police station and will appear in the Heidelberg Magistrate's Court soon.

Source: News24

South Africa

Lucky Escape for Passengers Whose Car Plunged Into River On New Year's Eve

Five people had a lucky escape this evening after they drove off the side of a bridge along Witkoppen road in Fourways… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.