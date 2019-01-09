South Africa: Police Arrest Suspect in Bombing of a Cash-in-Transit Vehicle That Left EMPD Officer Wounded

Police have arrested a man who is suspected to have been involved in the bombing of a cash-in-transit van belonging to Fidelity Security Group in early November 2018 in Tshongweni, Katlehong.

The incident resulted in an Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department officer being seriously wounded.

"On Monday, around 19:30, the suspect was spotted and the operational team cornered him whereupon an AK47 with two magazines and sixty live rounds as well as a 9mm pistol with filed off serial numbers were recovered in his car and at his house at Sunrise Ext II in Zonkizizwe," Chief Superintendent Wilfred Kgasago said in a statement on Tuesday.

This comes after police started closely monitoring the suspect after receiving information.

The man, believed to be in his forties, is being detained at the Zonkizizwe police station and will appear in the Heidelberg Magistrate's Court soon.

Source: News24