8 January 2019

Concord Times (Freetown)

Sierra Leone: Makoloh Town Wins Second J6 Commemoration Title

By Sahr Morris Jnr

Makoloh Town has on Sunday came from two goals down to win their second January 6 Commemoration football tournament hosted at the Makoloh Town field in Songo.

The yearly tournament, which is sponsored and supported by the former Director of Sports, Ibrahim Bangura, attracted over 12 teams in few weeks' battles, but it was both Makoloh Town and Makobeh, who made it to the finals.

It was the visitors who took a quick two goals lead before the home side came back very strong in the second segment to force the game into a post-game penalty which the host won 10-9.

Before the trophy presentation, the tournament sponsors promised a more improved tournament next year with the inclusion of female to give women the opportunity to display their talent.

He focused this year's theme on girl's empowerment and joined others to campaign against the abuse of girls.

Makoloh Town claimed their second J6 title with their first came in 2017 when they defeated neighbor, Songo Community 4-1.

