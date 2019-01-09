8 January 2019

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: Lawyers to Investigate Death of Darfuri Student

Khartoum Bahri — The Darfur Bar Association submitted a request to the Sudanese attorney-general to initiate the necessary procedures for an investigation into the death of a Darfuri man, killed during a security raid on a house in Khartoum North on Friday morning.

The house in El Durushab is the residence of mainly Darfuri students. State Minister of Information, Communication and Technology Mamoun Hasan announced at a news conference that one of the students was killed during the raid on the house. The motive for the action is currently unknown.

A statement by the Darfur Bar Association (DBA) on Monday said that they had filed a complaint to the prosecutor's office. It had neither revealed the name of the victim, nor contaced the deceased's relatives.

The lawyers of the DBA said that they will follow up the legal procedures in accordance with the rules of investigations into crimes related to death and the determination of criminal responsibility.

Sudan

