Liberia: Amb. Elder, All Ears and Eyes Your Way

opinion

United States of America's greatness is not specifically based on its wealth rather it is deeply rooted in its uncompromising position in respecting and providing every inch of respect in the supreme interest of the law which no one can dare to thwart.

It is so fashioned that no matter your clout, status, achievements and influence if you respect and observe the law, the law will clearly and fairly protect and defend you in whatsoever that may confront you, but if you do the opposite the weight of the law will not spare you no matter what.

Indeed, it is there that the expression: "nobody is above the law" really works without fear, favor or compromise.

This demonstrated spirit is what not so easily practiced at home in most third world countries of which Liberia is not excluded.

Based on that the people of Liberia were so pleased and delighted when the champion of global democracy amidst the fuss, contradictory statements from government officials including accusations, allegations, threats and hints in the case of the reported missing L$16bn episode, finally stepped in to have the overheated saga properly resolved professionally.

Although it has been a while since the United States Embassy near the capital declared to take the lead in conducting a compressive report in the matter. Upon waiting for so long the eagerly waiting people were told that the report from the team of expert investigators would be released after the holiday season.

Now, the holiday season has come and gone as the nation holds its breath, while the people are holding tightly their hearts in their hands anxiously waiting for the report to be published as was stated.

Despite the hullabaloos piercing the most national embarrassment created by the L$16bn which has also hit the court; the U.S. Embassy in Liberia, through USAID, reached out to independent, internationally recognized firms with specialization in forensic investigations to conduct a scoping mission that could ascertain the basic facts of the alleged missing currency matter and determine to what extent a broader mission would be needed.

It is the assessment of the U.S. Embassy in Liberia that such a report would be the most credible and effective means to quickly determine the scale of the problem, and would be an appropriate means for the United States to support the Liberian government's and citizens' desire to understand the allegations and facts.

If a broader and longer investigation were found to be needed after the scoping mission has concluded, the Liberian government could discuss next steps with international partners. To ensure the effectiveness and integrity of the process, the U.S. and Liberian governments have agreed that the independent forensic investigators will conduct their work with full access to information needed and without the imposition of additional actors from the government, civil society, or international partners.

In addition, we have agreed that the completed report will be made public, so that there is full transparency and understanding of the outcomes. We urge all Liberians to remain patient as the Liberian government, assisted by the United States and other international partners, considers appropriate and expeditious means to help resolve current concerns and questions about Liberia's currency.

Madam Ambassador please relief the people of this country from the orbit of grave suspicions and trading accusations who have explicitly trust and confidence in your country and the dispensation of justice based of fearless fair-play by ensuring that the report concluded from the L$16bn terrifying saga because delays are dangerous.