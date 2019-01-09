Gambia: Veteran Jawo Evaluating Offers After Quitting Djurgården

Having run down his contract at Swedish football giants Djurgården IF, Gambian-born Amadou Jawo is pondering where next to play.

The 34-year-old was loaned out for rest of last season at Frej, a spell of which wasn't much of a success even by the player's standards on the back of a seven starts without a goal.

The striker, who'd never played for Gambia or Sweden -where he grew up - despite several pleas from the Gambia Football Federation, is now pondering which club to sign with but confirms he will stay put in the Swedish second tier.

'I have a few different options. When I came to Frej I was a little tired of the football, but now the joy has come back. I check on a few different options (offers) and I will play so long that I think it's fun, which I still think it is.

'I have never played in the superettan (second tier) before, but every match is difficult. It is not easy to put your finger on it, but it feels like most people in the supernet want to go on and that means that everyone gives everything all the time. It's a tough series,' he said.

Jawo's older brother Omar is a retired Gambia international after both began at Gefle IF in 2010 before Amadou -the youngest of the pair -sealed a deal to Elfsborg where he won the Swedish top tier gong prior to joining Djurgården in 2013.