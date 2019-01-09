Gambia: Domestic League - Armed Forces Tamed By PSV

Armed Forces blip in the season continue after being held to a drab goalless affair by PSV Wellingara on Saturday.

Staged at the Serrekunda East mini-stadium, the weekend's game saw a gargantuan of chances spurned by the military side.

Armed Forces' Emil Sambou came close in front of goal after teammate Alieu Sinyan whipped in a low cross in the box but the former Santos' FC forward couldn't connect his head.

Kebba Sambou, a new entrant, made some darting runs and had a shot outside of the box flying over the crossbar after midfielder Samsideen Badjie also smacked a shot past the post.

Skipper Modou Lamin Jatta was PSV Wellingara's standout player with the second-half being the sole interesting part following an unprepossessing first period.

Soldiers' goalkeeper Baka Ceesay was largely untroubled as the fixture ended 0-0.