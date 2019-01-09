Tanzania: Simba Unfazed By Nyoni's Injury

SIMBA SC defender Erasto Nyoni is feared to miss his team's CAF Champions League match against JS Saoura on Saturday due to a knee injury.

Simba will host the Algerian side at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam in their first leg fixture of the continental level tournament while the return leg is expected to be played a week later away in Algeria.

Nyoni was stretched off the pitch on Sunday during the Mapinduzi Cup game against KMKM at a fully packed Amaan Stadium where Simba won 1-0 with the solitary goal scored by substitute Rashid Juma in the 83rd minute.

But Simba's technical bench played down the fear saying Nyoni's absence won't affect the team because there is always a good replacement.

The versatile left-back who is capable to score goals, was tackled dangerously outside the box by KMKM defender leading to his knee injury and raised doubts among Simba supporters as for how long he would be sidelined from his club's competitive games.

It was another impressive performance from Simba who are yet to taste defeat in the ongoing Mapinduzi Cup tournament and on Sunday, the team's head coach Patrick Aussems fielded all his key players and used the game as a rehearsal for the continental tie.

Despite playing defensively well throughout the first half, KMKM were at last exposed in the last ten minutes of the game and had to be punished for their failure to clear the ball inside the danger zone.

Speaking here yesterday during the morning training session, Aussems said Nyoni had x-ray on Sunday night and it was still too early to predict whether he would be available on Saturday or not because by yesterday, he had not received any official report from the hospital where he was referred to.

"We simply need to be waiting and hope that it is not a serious injury," Aussems said. Commenting on Juma who netted the only goal of the match, Aussems said he is a good young player who needs to improve his confidence especially at the target.

"Immediately when he came on, he missed a very big chance of which he ought to have scored.

That I think was due to lack of confidence but I am glad that he responded well as he headed in the winner for us," the Belgian coach said.

Additionally, Aussems said in today's match, he will use a different squad since he wants every player who made the trip to play.

"Tomorrow, I will return to Dar es Salaam with a contingent of 18-players to make final preparations prior to the Saturday's clash," he said.

Asked whether he has seen some video clips on how their opponents play, Aussems replied: "Of course yes, I have got information about the club.

The group stage we are in is a top level not only for us but even other teams who made it into this stage."

On his part, Simba manager Abbas Suleiman hinted that Nyoni's injury would not jeopardise their initial game plan against JS Saoura.

"Injuries are normal to players because football is a game of body contact.

I believe that it is a minor injury because he was able to move by himself but the most important thing now is to wait for the final report from doctors who would asses his injury," Suleiman said.

He also highlighted that the team's lethal striker Meddy Kagere who was not used on Sunday is fit and ready to offer his service on Saturday.

He added that Jonas Mkude is also in good health and is with the team in Zanzibar only that the coach has opted not to include him in the ongoing clashes.

Simba are pooled in a group D of the CAF Champions League together with AS Vita from Democratic Republic of Congo, AS Saoura from Algeria and Egyptian giants Al Ahly