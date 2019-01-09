Tanzania: Medic Pushes for Construction of Road

THE Arusha Regional Commissioner's Office has been urged to fast track the construction of a tarmac road to save the lives of pregnant mothers seeking medical treatment.

The Medical Officer In-charge of Maternity Africa, a not-for-profit organisation dedicated to help women across Africa by making childbirth safe, Dr Francis Mollel, has asked Arusha Regional Commissioner Mrisho Gambo to push for the construction of a tarmac road to save the lives of women suffering from obstetric fistula and pregnant mothers in need of medical treatment.

According to Dr Mollel, it is difficult for such mothers to access health services due to a bad road to the hospital.

"Our hospital receives outpatients from more than five district councils in the region. It is high time we improved the road so that it becomes easier for our clients to access medical treatment," he noted.

For his part, Mr Gambo assured the hospital management that his office would liaise with the Tanzania Rural and Urban Roads Agency (Tarura) to work on the 3.8km road.

"We all know how important this medical facility is to the whole of Arusha community. That is why the RC's office will explore ways of upgrading part of the road network," he explained.

Opened in June last year, Maternity Africa seeks to improve maternal health outcomes for vulnerable women living in poverty across rural Tanzania.

The health facility works in collaboration with the government of Tanzania and non-governmental organisation to provide free, quality maternal health services, effective health interventions and advocate women's health and well-being.

This year, 150 women with fistula problems are expected to undergo operation and offer family planning training.