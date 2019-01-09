Tanzania: Cancer, Hepatitis Pose Serious Threat to Children

CANCER and Hepatitis have been described as highly threatening diseases in the country, with parents and guardians advised to consult health experts whenever they see the diseases related symptoms.

Rombo-based Huruma Council Designated Hospital's Doctor in Charge, Wilbroad Kyejo gave the advice here during a recent Prevention and Awareness Camp (PrevaCamp).

"Children, just like any other human beings, have been subjected to different diseases but recently they have also been victims of cancer and hepatitis, which were previously attacking adults," he said.

Dr Kyejo advised that to save children from the deadly diseases, parents and guardians should understand the signs and symptoms of the diseases and take the affected children to early treatment.

He named the symptoms of cancer in children as unusual swelling, vomiting and eye vision problems, which could be easily detected by parents and guardians.

"There are other symptoms of cancer, which could be detected after learning from the children themselves-they include complaints of frequent headaches and pains in parts of the body," he said.

Hepatitis' symptoms include dark urine, abdominal pains, fever and loss of weight, among others. "Parents are advised to consult health experts as early as possible upon noticing the symptoms to save children's lives," he said.

Dr Kyejo reiterated his call to people diagnosed with cancer or any other symptoms related to the disease to immediately consult medical experts to start early treatment because the disease can be treated when in its early stages.

On the other hand, skin cancer unit expert at the KCMC Super Referral hospital, Dr Heriel Msuya, urged people to avoid chemical-related cosmetics, which he described as the main cause of skin cancer.

"These chemical products if used, stay for long time in the skin and cause the skin to lose its capacity to prevent sun rays, leading to various side effects, which include skin cancer," he warned.

He asked people, especially those interested in using various cosmetics to consult skin experts before using them.

Rombo District Commissioner Agnes Hokororo thanked the Evangelical Lutheran Church of Tanzania (ELCT), KCMC management and German based Lutheran Church of Bavaria, for establishing the camp, which she said will help to save lives of many people.

"Apart from providing checkups, consultancy and on spot treatment, this camp is also important for educating people to create the habits of checking their health status," she said in a speech read on her behalf by Rombo District Medical Officer Nestory Ita.

Delivering greetings from the Lutheran Church of Bavaria, Cancer Practitioner from Germany Dr Oliver Henke said the camp was established by the Lutheran Church of Bavaria in collaboration with the ELCT and the KCMC hospital.

"The biggest challenge we found since we established the PrevaCamp camps was that of many cancer patients arriving at the hospital when the disease is in its worst condition; this is a big challenge which can be addressed by providing education to enable people develop the habits of checking their health status," he said.

The coordinator and founder of the PrevaCamp camps, Ms Antje Henke, expressed her satisfaction following the big number of people in Rombo District whom she said came out to seek services which were provided by health experts, hinting that the camps expect to serve about 500 people.