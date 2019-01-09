Tanzania: Economy of Z'bar Grows By Over 7pc, Shein Says

ZANZIBAR's economy grew by 7.7 per cent in 2018, performing better than other countries forming the East African Community (EAC), according to President Ali Mohamed Shein.

"The admirable performance of the economy compared to other countries in the region is partly attributable to improved infrastructure, political stability and accountability," Dr Shein said, when laying the foundation stone for the construction of new building for Zanzibar Utilities Regulatory Authorities (ZURA).

ZURA is a multisectoral regulator responsible for technical and economic regulations of water, petroleum and electricity. It was established under section 3 of the Zanzibar Utilities Regulatory Authority Act No 7/2013 of the Laws of Zanzibar.

Dr Shein said his government had been performing well in economic growth and the people giving misleading statistics should be ignored "because good progress in development is well known across the world."

He said success in various development programmes, including improving infrastructure and the provision of free medical care, health, education and universal pension for the elderly aged 70 years and above was a proof that economic growth was on the right track.

"Let some people mock our achievements as we get praised outside. Fortunately, Zanzibar is now a model. Some countries come to learn from us. For example, the majority of them are interested in learning about the universal pension," Dr Shein noted.

He thanked the ZURA staff for good work, but warned its board and other parastatal boards against setting up big salaries and allowances contrary to financial regulations. It is good for civil servants to get attractive salaries, but you must comply with regulations," he said at an event that was among the functions listed to mark the 55th anniversary of Zanzibar Revolution.

Minister for Water, Land and Energy Salama Aboud Talib said her ministry would be accommodated at ZURA's new building and the project was implemented under the Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) manifesto.