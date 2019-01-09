8 January 2019

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Breakdown Retains TAAG Plane in Brazil

Luanda — The Boeing 777-200, which operated on the Luanda / São Paulo / Luanda route, has been retained since Sunday, January 6 at Guarulhos Airport, a Brazilian city, due to the failure of one of the engines at the time of landing.

The damage to the reactor resulted from the sucking of a bird, a situation that did not endanger the lives of passengers or cause any operational embarrassment, the national flag company said in a statement.

The aircraft, which left the Angolan capital on Saturday (5), is delivered to Brazilian maintenance services for a rigorous mechanical inspection, as recommended by international aviation standards and the manufacturer.

The flight DT 748 had its return to Luanda, scheduled for 10:20 pm last Sunday (local time), but due to the malfunction it would only do so Monday January 7, at 10:00 am, arriving in Luanda at 6:15 p.m., Angola time . However, the plane is still in Brazil.

In February 2012, a TAAG plane had landed at Lisbon Airport due to technical problems with the Boeing 777-300 aircraft, with 197 passengers on board, a fact that also occurred in 2010 with another Boeing 777.

