Angola: Webcor Group Purchases Lactiangol for U.S. 30 Million

Luanda — Lactiangol, Angola's main dairy unit, was recently acquired by the Webcor group, in a deal valued at 30 million US dollars, Angop learned Tuesday.

Webcor was founded in 1978 in the Democratic Republic of Congo, and it has been selling its products in Angola for 27 years and thus reinforces its presence in the industrial sector with the purchase of Lactiangol.

"Angola is experiencing a turning point in the economy, diversifying from trade and distribution to local industrialization and together with our local partners we will be one of the main players in this change," said Wissam Nesr, CEO of the Webcor Group, in a press release sent to ANGOP.

The new business plan established for 2019 is to develop Lactiangol's production by multiplying its production capacity in all possible dairy product categories such as UHT, chocolate milk, natural and flavored solid yogurt, liquid yogurt, pasteurized butter, juices, ice cream, condensed milk, cheeses as well as dairy desserts.

Webcor Group strategy aims to increase the production and quality of Lactiangol products to a new level, further promoting the brand, making it a market leader in its segment, while optimizing the value chain through the local milk production incentive that now corresponds to only 7% of the factory's needs.

Lactiangol was created in March 1994, and has become, in its 25 years of existence, in the main dairy industry in Angola, being the leading company in the national market in its area of activity.

The installed capacity was the result of an investment made in 2017 by the company, valued at 30 million US dollars.