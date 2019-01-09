Sudan: Bakri and His Burundian Counterpart Hold Talks

Khartoum — The First Vice - President of the Republic, Lt. Gen. Bakri Hassan Salih, and the First Vice-President of Burundi, Gaston Sindimwo, Tuesday held joint talks at the Republican Palace on the bilateral relations and ways of boosting them further in all fields for the mutual interest.

The First Vice - President has expressed during the sitting of talks his appreciation of the gust's response to the invitation which extended to him to visit Sudan.

He presented a full briefing about political and economic situations in Sudan by focusing on the promising opportunities for cooperation between the two countries in all domains.

The Burundian First Vice - President has expressed his confidence that Sudan, with its huge resources and wealth, can overcome all economic challenges that it is currently facing.

He hailed Sudan's leading role in resolution of issues of the African continent, particularly its initiatives on realization of peace and security in the Republic of South Sudan and Central African Republic.

Sindimwo expressed has appreciatiedr the cultural, educational and enlightening role being played by the African International University in Africa.

The State Minister for Foreign Affairs, Osama Faisal, said in a press statement following the talks that Sudan and Burundi have been coordinating and cooperating at the political and diplomatic levels over all issues of mutual concern.

He pointed to the participation of the First Vice - President of Burundi in the annual meeting of Africa International University's Board of Trustees which is taking place in Khartoum.

The State Minister for Foreign Affairs said that the Burundian First Vice - President will meet with the President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir, on Thursday.