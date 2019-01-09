Sudan: President Al-Bashir Renews Call On Gun-Holders to Return Home and Stick to Wisdom

Atbara — President of the Republic and Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir, has renewed call on the gun-holders to return home and to stick to wisdom.

Addressing the final drill of the military shooting festival in northeastern Atbra city, the President of the Republic and Supreme Commander has asserted the pledge to reinforce the Armed Forces and make it a deterrent force for any who think of attacking Sudan.

He expressed his pleasure and full satisfaction over the level achieved by the Armed Forces with regard to training, qualification and the equipment's.

He praised the Armed Forces cohesion and bravery since the Independence of Sudan.

He also commended the lofty values characterizing the Sudanese people and their hospitality to refugees and displaced people from neighboring countries.

He said that some agents and traitors have been capable to exploit some of the weak souls who broke, burned and ruined, affirming the Armed Forces' capability to protect the nation's gains and interests.

The President of the Republic and Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces said that the government is engaged in implementing a program for promotion of the Armed Forces, enhancing their standard of living and providing them with education, health and other services.

He said that Sudan now have the most modern factories for the production of military equipment in the whole region, where Sudan has been exporting equipment, clothes and weapons to many countries.

He lauded valor Armed Forces' troops who are fighting in Yemen and the land of the Holy Mosques, praising the role of early commanders of Sudan Defence Forces and the political leaders who have realized Sudan independence.