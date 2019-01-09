South Africa: Trevor Noah Just Won't Stop Winning, Buys a U.S.$20 Million Mansion

Photo: allafrica.com

Trevor Noah's alleged new house.

Cape Town — While some of us are crying in our coffee because its "Januworry", Trevor Noah is kicking off his year on a high note.

The popular comedian and The Daily Show host has reportedly bought a new home in Bel-Air, Los Angeles valued at U.S.$20 million (R279 million) - talk about levels and life goals...

According to TMZ, a U.S. celebrity news site, the mansion consists of multiple bedrooms, a home theatre, an ultra private VIP suite, infinity pool and a saltwater aquarium.

Some South Africans couldn't contain their joy and shared their views on social media...

@biigbesto - When is the house warming party pimp? @Trevornoah

@MRKINGBONGZ - As a South African I feel I own that Trevor Noah house, it is ours... Any south African can go there, cook umnqgusho and swim on that pool...... Yeyethu

@fcfortune - Trevor Noah deserves all the nice things in life... He saved my daughter's life once when she was barely a year old & I'll forever send him blessings for that...

@PearlNtsele - Please South Africans do not come with... Trevor Noah should have done this and that with that $20m" let him enjoy his money in peace... this year we're minding our own business....



Noah is no stranger to the finer things in life as he made headlines in 2017 for snapping up a U.S.$10 million three-bedroom penthouse apartment in Manhattan, New York.

Trevor Noah has made a huge success of himself globally after taking the reins as the host of American comedy news show The Daily Show - and he deserves all the good things for his sweat. Trevor Noah is still yet to confirm the reports but for now - Congratulations Trevor!!!

Here's a peek into Trevor Noah's new crib.