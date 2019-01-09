Nigeria: Gideon Okeke to Nigerian Actors - to Act, You Must Live

The popular model, actor and TV presenter- Gideon Okeke- shared his views on Instagram about actors not been in touch with everyday ordinary life.

His post reads:

You see people on TV don't mean they stopped being Human. Nothing I love to see more, than Actors just doing what everyday people do.

LIVING! Where else do you think the MEMORY or experience for the work comes from?

It is only through #TheMethodTechnique that you're privileged to put yourself in a situation that you have never lived or experienced before.

And even that happens with the aid of #AffectiveMemory which still requires you in some way TO LIVE! (Through your experiences or the experiences of other people, books etc).

I've seen alotta BAD ACTING on Nigerian screens simply because alotta folks wanna be Celebrities First.

Forgetting that An ACTOR is an Ordinary guy, with a VERY SPECIAL Job. The People!

TO ACT, YOU MUST LIVE.

Bring your shoulder down or remove the pad!

You Are Not A Rockstar!

Consider Boxing for instance.

BOXING IS A SPORT. BUT YOU DON'T "PLAY BOXING". YOU BOX!

Are you LIVING? OR IMMITATING

Don't be a Fugazi. We can see the Fake in your eyes and it hurts.

#OneDaySha

A post shared by Gideon Okeke (@gideonokeke.ng) on Jan 7, 2019 at 4:22pm PST

Gideon Okeke shot to the spotlight in 2006 when he appeared as a contestant on the first edition of Big Brother Nigeria. In 2008, Gideon joined the cast of MNET TV series- Tinsel.

What do you think about Gideon Okeke view on Nigerian actors?