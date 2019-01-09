Nigeria: Davido Is Nigeria's Most Followed Personality On Instagram

Davido has had it good for years all round. While we can say that he got his Assurance in 2018 and an award for Best Pop at the Soundcity MVP awards that held on the 5th of January, he has made a name for himself by setting an all-time record.

The 30 billion gang singer is not just the first Nigerian to have a million followers on Instagram, he has become the first to hit the 9 million mark. It is noteworthy that he is also the first Nigerian to have over 500,000 views on an Instagram post.

Following up close is his competitor, Wizkid with 6.9 million while Tiwa Savage has 6.5 million and Mavin boss, Don Jazzy, 5.3 million.