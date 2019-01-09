Tanzania, Kenya Dominate Zonal Youth Tennis

TANZANIA and Kenya dominated the opening day of the East African Youth Tennis Championship staged yesterday at Dar es Salaam Gymkhana courts.

The tournament sanctioned by the International Tennis Federation (ITF), saw Tanzanian Kanuti Alangwa ousting Salum Mtahasi of Burundi by two straight sets in the U-16 discipline.

The Tanzanian posted 6-3 in the first set and went on to finish his opponent with 6-2 win in the second set.

Alangwa said after the match that his opponent was tough despite beating him at the end.

"I was forced to play tricky shots directing them on the both sides of the court, this made my opponent lose steam especially in the second set," he explained.

In another game at the same venue, Kenyan Derick Ominde sailed to the U-16 semifinal after beating Joseph Junior from Rwanda by two sets in 6-2 and 6-2.

Ominde, who is one of the top seeded East African players in the U-16 category, admitted he faced a stiff opposition from the Rwandan youth.

"Only minor blunders he committed helped me to win the match," noted Ominde during the post match interview with the reporter.

Also sailed to the semifinal stage was Kael Shah from Kenya who defeated Ahmed Mandour of Sudan by two straight sets.

He registered 6-2 in the first set and improved his score to 6-1 in the final set.

In U-14 boys category, Tanzanian Rashid Ramadhan advanced to the quarterfinal after eliminating Jafari Ahmed from Somalia by 6-0, 6-1.

In Girls U-16 category, Victoria Ndosi sailed to quarters after overpowering Yasmini Grandi of Somalia by hefty 6-0, 6-0.

The tournament is exclusively for boys and girls playing in U-14 and U-16 categories.

The teams engaged in this year's tournament are Rwanda, Burundi, Comoro, Kenya, Seychelles, Somalia, Sudan and hosts Tanzania.