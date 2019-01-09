Tanzania: Simba Reload Guns for Algerians

SIMBA SC confirmed that key players are expected to return to Dar es Salaam from Zanzibar today morning to conduct final preparations ahead of the Saturday's CAF Champions League group D match against Algeria's JS Saoura at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

The club's Head of Communications, Haji Manara said yesterday at a press briefing hosted at the team's headquarters in the city that the other squad will remain in Zanzibar to continue with Mapinduzi Cup tournament.

"This is the game which serves for the interest of the entire nation as such, our number one target is to ensure that we claim all nine points from the home ground and praying to record at least a single draw in our away encounters," he said.

He continued: "During the qualifying round of the competition, our priority was to reach into the group stage which has been accomplished.

Now, we have set another goal to reach into the semi-finals of the competition.

I believe that this is possible because we have experienced players and coach, who knows a lot about African football."

Furthermore, Manara unveiled 'Yes We Can' campaign which he said would be used as a motivating factor to enable the team to excel in the group stage of the continental top tier clubs championship.

Elaborating more on their opponents (JS Saoura), who are expected to jet in Dar es Salaam on Friday night, Manara said they are a good side not to be underrated at all.

"Reaching into the last-16 alone of the CAF Champions League is not a joke meaning that they are too one of the best teams in Africa.

We will respect them but not fear them," he said.

He then called upon Simba fans to throng the 60,000 capacity National Stadium and give their team deserved support from the first minute to the last.

"Let's make another history more than we did against Nkana FC by filling the stadium to capacity.

Supporters play a vital role in big matches like this as such, we have made the lowest entry fee to be 5,000/-, while VIP B tickets will go for 10,000/-," he said.

Additionally, Manara disclosed that Platinum tickets would be available for 100,000/- whereby those people who would buy them will be treated in a special manner.

"If one buys a Platinum ticket, his/her car would be packed at Serena Hotel and from there, they would be driven to the stadium under police escort in comfort Luxury coaches," he said.

He also insisted on the fans to buy original jerseys of the club whose price has been deducted from 25,000/- to 15,000/- only, while warning those people who sell fake jerseys to stop the tendency at once or else be heavily punished once caught.

In another development, Manara confirmed that versatile defender Erasto Nyoni will miss the Saturday's clash.

Nyoni sustained a knee injury last Sunday, when Simba defeated KMKM 1-0 at Amani Stadium in Unguja, during the ongoing Mapinduzi Cup tournament but the club said he will not need surgery.

Nyoni was immediately stretched off the pitch after the injury following his collision with KMKM defender just outside the penalty box.

"At the moment, he (Nyoni) is still undergoing treatment and he could return to the action mid-next month when he fully recovers," said the club's Communications Officer Haji Manara yesterday at a press briefing hosted at the team's headquarters in the city.

He added that the positive thing about his injury is that he does not need surgery only that he demands plenty of rest and special care as recommended by doctors.