Zimbabwe: Semen Stains Reveal Rape On Wife's Minor Sister

A 55-year-old Harare man has been hauled before the courts facing rape after he allegedly sexually abused his wife's juvenile sister a number of times in a period of close to a year.

Gibson Tunha's alleged offence was unearthed after his wife discovered semen on the couple's bed towards end of last year.

This was after she had left him in custody of their 2-year-old son and the 15-year-old victim, who cannot be named on ethical reasons.

His wife got suspicious and upon questioning her minor sister, she revealed that Tunha has been abusing her for over a long time.

According to the state, on an unknown date last year, the minor was at home one morning with the Tunha and the 2-year-old son.

It is alleged that Tunha then called the teenager to his bedroom but she refused.

Tunha, it is further alleged, went to the kitchen where the girl was and grabbed her before dragging her to his bedroom.

He then ordered her to lie on his bed before he allegedly undressed her.

Tunha also removed his own clothes and raped her once without using protection.

"The accused person told the complainant that he was sorry and asked her not to tell anyone about the incident; she then collected her clothes and went back to the kitchen," court heard.

On a separate incident during the same year, Tunha again forced himself on the teenager during his wife's absence.

Again, he threatened her with unspecified action if she ever revealed the abuse to anyone.

Also according to the state, on the evening of December 29, 2018, Tunha and the teenager were left alone again at home when the latter served him with some supper.

After he finished eating, he again summoned the teenager to the bedroom but she refused and slept in the kitchen.

Tunha later sneaked into the kitchen and the minor's blankets and raped her.

When he was busy abusing the girl, his wife arrived and knocked on the door but could not get a response.

Tunha, who was now shivering, rushed to take a bath and ordered the minor not to open the door.

He also instructed her to wash herself and open the door much later.

Tunha was immediately confronted by his wife who asked why it took them so long to open the door for her.

Her suspicions prompted her to verify her suspicions in which she later discovered some semen in her sister's blankets.

The minor revealed the abuse, leading to Tunha's arrest.

Tunha was ordered to apply for bail at the High Court by Harare magistrate Ruramai Chitumbura.

Sebastian Mutizirwa appeared for the state.