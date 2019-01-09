Zimbabwe: Chamisa Heightens Call for Dialogue

Photo: The Herald

Opposition leader Nelson Chamisa.

The opposition MDC President Nelson Chamisa has heightened calls for dialogue with President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government in a bid to bail out the country from total economic collapse, describing the suffering of the ordinary men as unbearable.

The 40-year-old opposition leader has never shied away from calling for dialogue with Mnangagwa, albeit with no takers from the ruling party Zanu PF who have openly said they will only listen to him when he accepts the 30 July Presidential election results.

Writing on his micro blogging Twitter, the former Kuwadzana East lawmaker called for urgent dialogue with Mnangagwa to solve the economic and political crisis obtaining in the country.

"I've met with many on our worsening situation and unbearable suffering. The back-to-school burden, high prices, non-performing economy, joblessness and worthless salaries bring sorrow. On this, I call upon my bro ED to urgent dialogue to solve our politics and economics or it gets worse!"

Chamisa said he has engaged the Southern African Development Community (SADC) and African Union (AU) to help Zimbabwe solve its problems.

"I am working flat out to have dialogue in order to save lives rather than lose lives to have dialogue and a solution. I have written letters without a reply before and after elections. I have met with potential mediators in the church. I have engaged leaders in SADC and AU. I made a public statement of invitation," he added.

On the eve of July 2018 harmonised elections, Mnangagwa expressed optimism at the Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) which according to state owned Sunday Mail clocked at 16 Billion.

The economic situation in the country is currently dire with basic commodities unavailable and beyond the reach of many. Civil servants have also notified government of plans to down tools as they complain that they are incapacitated to report for duty everyday.

On on the other hand, the fuel situation has reached a crescendo with the country's service station now dry, leaving motorists stranded in most towns.

Government is conspicuous by its silence when the nation is reeling from poor economic policies.