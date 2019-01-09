Angola/Egypt: Football - Midfielder Geraldo Debuts for Al Ahly With Win

Photo: CAF

Egypt's Al Ahly players celebrate (file photo).

Luanda — The Angolan midfielder Geraldo, last Monday debuted for Egypt's Al Ahly with a win, for his team beat Smouha SC by 1-0, in an encounter of the 15th round of the Arab country's top division football championship.

The midfielder, three times champion with Angola's 1º de Agosto squad (2016, 2017 and 2018), played for the 90 minutes of the game, despite the fact that he received a yellow card warning at 25 minutes of the game.

Al Ahly's goal was scored at the 20th minute of the first half by Ali Maaloul, through a penalty kick.

In the last sportive season, midfielder Geraldo, 27, had helped 1º de Agosto to reach the semi-finals of the African Champion clubs Cup, where they were eliminated by Al Ahly.

Last December Geraldo signed a four-year contract with Egypt's Al Ahly, which stars in the 2019 football season.

He is the fourth Angolan footballer to play for Al Ahly, after Avelino Lopes, Gilberto and Flávio.

Geraldo, who is a product of Angola's Norberto de Castro Football School, has also played in Brazil.