Zimbabwe: Struggling Warriors Skipper Musona Linked With U.S. Move

ZIMBABWE national team captain Knowledge Musona could make a surprise move to the Major League Soccer (MLS) in the USA following an unsuccessful stint at Anderlecht since joining from another Belgian side KV Oostende last June.

The 28-year-old striker has failed to establish himself at his new club making just three league starts this season and five substitute appearances for Anderlecht while also scoring one goal since his big move.

Although Musona is contracted to Anderlecht until 2020, his lack of game time has led to speculation that the Warriors skipper could be on his way out of the club with initial reports linking him a move back to KV Oostende.

Musona also took to social media to quash rumours linking him with a move back to South African side Kaizer Chiefs.

However, according to a Belgian newspaper Het Laatste Nieuws, an unnamed American club is reportedly keen to sign Musona during the current transfer window.

The publication, however, believes Musona is keen to prove his worth to the club's coach Fred Rutten, who took over when Anderlecht fired their coach Hein Vanhaezebrouck last month following a string of poor results.

The striker had been frustrated by lack of game time under Vanhaezebrouck but looks to have been given a chance to prove his worth by the club's new technical director Frank Arnesen.

Arnesen, who has previously served as director of football at English clubs Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea last week said Musona and other players who were sidelined by the previous coach had an opportunity to fight for their Anderlecht careers.

"My principle is that everyone must have a chance to show that we need him. My mission is obviously also to strengthen the team from the winter transfer window, in consultation with the future coach," he said.

Arnesen said he will use the team's upcoming winter training camp which starts in Spain this week to get to know the players and analyse the group better before the Belgian league resumes January 18.

"That's why I'm going to the winter training camp with Michael Verschueren to Spain, where I will have the time to thoroughly get to know and analyse the players."

"He will take the necessary time to get to know the technical staff better and to see what the weaknesses and strengths of the team are. That is not possible in one day," he said.

Musona recently visited controversial Nigerian prophet Temitope Balogun Joshua, popularly known as TB Joshua for prayers after struggling with a recurring knee injury.

The former Kaizer Chiefs player features in a video being prayed for by the charismatic preacher at the Lagos-based Synagogue Church of All Nations (Scoan).