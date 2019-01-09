Ghana: Boxing On the Rise in W/R

Oti Mensah and Koomson (middle) with (from right) Kwame Akoto, Sidick Shardow and Evans Odai Gyamfi, all members of the GBF Executive Committee

Chieftains of boxing in the Western region are confident boxing will soon become a leading sport in the region following the interest recent events have generated.

The last of a series of boxing events -regional championship against the Greater Accra region and commissioning of a new boxing ring - were held on Boxing Day, attracting a huge crowd from several towns and suburbs of the region.

That has given officials of the two regional boxing bodies - Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) and Ghana Boxing Federation (GBF) a new hope to work harder to revive the sport in the region.

Speaking in separate interviews with the Times Sports over the weekend, officials of the two bodies confirmed that the presentation of the new ring and other boxing equipment, facilitated by the GBA and Trust Emporium, managers of the Bukom Boxing Arena, has contributed to the sudden success.

Mr. Joseph Essilfie Oti Mensah, the W/R GBA Public Relations Officer (PRO) told the Times Sports that the revival of the sport will generate job opportunities for the youth in the region with interest in boxing.

He added that because of their connection with the amateur body, they are working closely with the GBF in their bid to identify fresh talents and turn them into world beaters.

"We play a major role in their talent identification programmes because after progressing from their amateur rank, they will join our stable as professionals and take over their next stage of development."

Mr. Oti Mensah was confident that the region would soon produce boxers that will stand up to their Greater Accra counterparts and go beyond to win world titles.

The W/R GBF PRO, Mr. Kwesi Koomson commended the collaboration with the GBA, adding that, it makes things easier, knowing that they are all chasing the same dream.

He said with the support of sponsors, there will be many events to keep the boxers busy while they hope to use the platform to also identify new boxers.