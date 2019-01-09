Ghana: Nkwanta Police Intercepts Cache of Ammunition

Ho — POLICEMEN on barrier duties near Nkwanta in the Volta Region on Sunday intercepted a Metro Mass transit bus travelling from Accra to Kpassa with an SMG rifle and 2,100 rounds of AK47 assault rifle ammunitions on board.

Unconfirmed rumours at the time of filing this report had it that the suspects were carrying the gun and ammunitions to Chereponi and Saboba where the Komkombas and Chokosis are fighting.

The Regional Police Commander, DCOP Francis Ebenezer Doku told the Ghanaian Times in Ho yesterday that the items were discovered by the police during a search on the vehicle, GR 4417-12, which pulled up at the checkpoint at about 5p.m.

The driver, Tony Kwaku Baidoo and his mate, Samuel Larbi have been arrested and taken into police custody and then impounded.

"We will arraign them this morning (Tuesday)," said DCOP Doku.

The regional police commander said that during interrogation, the driver said that he was given "the parcel" by a man in Accra for delivery to someone at Kpassa.

Although the driver could not give out the name of the sender of the items, he gave his contact number to the police.

The driver was also said to have told the police that he would be able to identify the man who gave him the items.

"However, several calls to the number by the police did not go through," said the regional police commander.

Investigations continue.