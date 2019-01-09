Ghana: Kotoko Deny Disunity Reports

Communications Director of Asante Kotoko, Samuel Sarfo Duku has denied reports of disunity in the camp of the team ahead of their crucial game on Sunday.

Kotoko will be away in Cameroon to play Coton Sport in the first leg of their CAF Confederation Cup on Sunday.

After Kotoko's Cup game with AshantiGold at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday, there was an altercation between goalkeeper Felix Annan and star striker Sogni Yacouba in the team's bus.

That incident has raised doubt among fans over the atmosphere in the dressing room with a few days to their crucial Confederation Cup assignment.

"What we have decided to do as management is to go into the matter to find out what actually transpired and then we can take a decision but talks that the players are not united are not true," said Samuel Sarfo Duku in an interview with Joy News

"These things do happen in any human institution so we see it as normal but how management will address it is what is important but I can assure fans and followers of the club that the players are very good and are preparing for the game on Sunday."

Asante Kotoko will leave Ghana for Cameroon tomorrow with a chartered flight for the game on Sunday, January 13, 2019.