Ghana: Ministry of Finance Appoints New Officers to Key Positions

The Ministry of Finance has appointed new officers to key positions in the ministry as part of efforts to engender the effective delivery of its core mandate in ensuring prudent public financial management.

The new officers, Mr Michael Ayesu and Ms Eva Esselba Mends will deputise for the Chief Director of the ministry as Coordinating Directors while Mrs Evelyn Abena Arthur takes the position of the new Director of Budget.

The appointments, which took effect Wednesday, January 2, according to a statement copied the Ghanaian Times yesterday, said, until the elevation, the officers (Mr Ayesu and Ms Mends) were directors for External Resource Mobilisation-Multilateral and Budget Division while Mrs Arthur headed the Budget Planning and Preparation Unit of the ministry.

The statement added that some divisions within the ministry had also been re-organised "to focus on the core functions of the Ministry of Finance, as part of the ministry's functional review, reform agenda and conformity to international best practices."

"The reorganised divisions will be known as: Budget, Treasury and Debt Management, Economic Strategy and Research, Resource Mobilisation and Economic Relations, Public Investment and Assets, Human Capital and General Administration, Financial Sector, as well as Policy Coordination, Monitoring and Evaluation.

The Advisory Units will include Legal, Internal Audit and a Transformation Unit," the statement noted.

Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, making the announcement at a staff durbar intimated that the ministry was undergoing such "bold, structural and human capital reforms for efficiency and prompt delivery of service to Ghanaians."

"In line with our new slogan at the ministry, we are poised to be more professional, efficient, ethical and responsive to our Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) and all other stakeholders to transform Ghana beyond Aid."

The reorganisation of the functions of the divisions according to the minister would help his outfit to be more focused on an aggressive revenue policy, resource mobilisation, treasury management and expenditure control, as well as respond timely to the needs of MDAs in the delivery of the national budget in 2019 and beyond.

"I am particularly optimistic that the new Coordinating Director roles established by the Office of the Head of Civil Service will ensure greater focus on the core issues that will position the ministry to be more effective in carrying out our mandate," the minister said.