Ghana: Police Mount Manhunt for 5 Robbers

The Accra Regional Police Command has mounted a search for the arrest of five armed robbers who attacked and robbed the Deputy Director of the National Health Insurance Authority, Mr Francis Owusu and his family at his residence at East Legon in Accra last Sunday.

The robbers who were reportedly armed with pistols, cutlasses and other implements broke into their rooms and inflicted wounds on Mr Owusu.

They made away with mobile phones, television sets, laptop computers, jeweries and unspecified amount of money belonging to the victims.

The Public Relations Officer of the Command, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Effia Tenge disclosed these to the Ghanaian Times in Accra yesterday.

She said the police received a report that at about 2a.m. on January 6, five men armed with pistols and other implements attacked Mr Owusu and his family and made away with their valuables.

DSP Tenge said Mr Owusu who suffered cutlass wounds was rushed to the hospital for treatment, adding that the deputy director was currently responding to treatment.

The Public Relations Officer said the Crime Scene Management personnel from the Criminal Investigation Department headquarters were called to assist in investigations.

She said the case was currently under investigations, and urged the members of the public who have some information about the criminals to volunteer such information to the police for the arrest of the culprits.

DSP assured that the Police was leaving no stone unturned to apprehend the suspects.