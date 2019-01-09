Ghana: AMA Removes Posters On Kwame Nkrumah Interchange

The Rapid Response Unit (RRU) of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA), yesterday removed about 2,000 unauthorised posters on the Kwame Nkrumah Interchange in an efforts to keep the place tidy.

The exercise, which began last Monday, saw members of the RRU engage destitutes believed to be using the place as their abode, to peel off posters on the interchange.

Some of the posters and banners included those of some aspirants campaigning for positions in political parties.

Mr Moses Abor, the Head of the RRU told the Ghanaian Times during the exercise that the AMA was mandated to ensure the surroundings of the interchange was clean and beautiful.

According to him, the exercise formed part of government's vision to make Accra the cleanest city in Africa.

He said measures had been put in place to prevent people from posting unauthorised posters, including flyers and banners, on the interchange.

Mr Abor told journalists that AMA had deployed city guards to prevent encroachers and warned that anyone who flouted the law would be dealt with.

"Pasting posters on the walls of the interchange is illegal and anyone seen would be punished or arrested by the RRU," he said.

He stated that it was illegal to paste materials, including political campaign banners and photos, at such designated areas and urged the people to abide by the assembly's bye-laws.

In order to make the place beautiful, Mr Abor urged members of the public to support the course of making Accra neat and clean.