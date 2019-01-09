Ghana: Man Killed By Unknown Assailants At Gbangu ... Victim's Gh¢50,000 Taken Away

Tamale — A worker of the Ghana Water Company Limited was shot and killed by unidentified assailants at Gbangu in the East Mamprusi District of the Northern Region.

The body of the deceased, Joseph Miigal, has been deposited at Tamale Teaching Hospital morgue pending autopsy.

The Northern Regional Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Mohammed Yussif Tanko, confirmed this to the Ghanaian Times in an interview yesterday.

He said the police checks revealed that assailants made away with GH¢50,000 belonging to the deceased.

According to the police PRO, the sad incident happened between 12midnight and 1am at Gbangu, a farming community on the Walewale-Nalerigu main road.

DSP Tanko said the deceased was travelling home during the holidays when the unidentified assailants killed him.

The police PRO explained that the Miigal and his three other colleagues were traveling in two different vehicles, but none of the two was harmed except the deceased.

He said the attackers laid ambush, holding two persons who were traveling separately on bicycles captive till the deceased convoy came up.

DSP Tanko said before then several vehicles came to pass but the attackers remained hidden until the deceased convoy was near before they blocked the road and attacked.

He indicated that no arrest has been made in connection with the murder "but the police have intensified search for the alleged robbers".

The police PRO, therefore, appealed to residents on the road to assist the security to unearth the killers.

Meanwhile, the family of the deceased was reported to have alleged "contract killing".