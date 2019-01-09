Ghana: Baseball - Top Royals Crowned 2018 Champions

Tema — Top Royals Community baseball team from Community 9 Tema emerged the overall champions after beating St Paul Methodist School team 2 runs to 1 in the 2018 Tema Youth Baseball (TYB) end of year baseball competition.

Played at the Community 7 Chemu Park in Tema, the finals ended scoreless after the stipulated three inning period and triggered the technical penalty rule.

Royals went down by a run but came back strongly to score two spectacular runs at the end of that rule.

The penalty rule is a technical rule applied in a baseball game when there is no winner after the stipulated period of innings.

Celestial School Complex won the bronze medal after Creator Schools pulled out of the 3rd placed game.

Mr. Philip Otchire, a member of TYB, explained that the event marks the end of activities on the calendar of the TYB and thanked the children and coaches for coming out in their numbers.

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for the Tema Metropolitan Assembly (TMA), Mr. Felix Mensah Nii Anang-La pledged to donate GH¢1,000.00 for the event and assured of the Assembly's readiness to support the development of the game in the Metropolis.

Nii Anang-La urged the organisers to create awareness among the many public schools in the Metropolis as they seek to broaden the scope of the sport and advised the metropolitan education office to include the game on their sporting activities.

The Tema Metro Sports Coordinator of the Ghana Education Service (GES), Mr. David A. Copperfield said the game has the potential to produce great sportsmen for the country.

Ms Rita Odoley Sowah, former Municipal Chief Executive for the La Dade-Kotopon Municipal Assembly (LaDMA) and Executive Director of Flower of Hope International (FHI) and Mr. Lawrence Agyekum Ottawa, Special Aide to the MCE of Tema and others were among the dignitaries that graced the event.