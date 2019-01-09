Namibia: Livestock, Game Imports Suspended After Foot and Mouth Disease Outbreak in SA

The ministry of agriculture announced on Tuesday afternoon that all imports and movement of cloven hoofed animals have been suspended with immediate effect following a foot and mouth disease outbreak in South Africa.

In a notification issued Tuesday, acting chief veterinary officer Albertina Shilongo said the disease was detected on 7 January 2019 in the Limpopo province's Vhembe district.

"The ministry would therefore like to inform importers and the general public of the immediate suspension of import and in transit movement of cloven hoofed animals and their products from South Africa," the notification read.

Cloven hoofed animals include cattle, sheep, goats, pigs, antelope, etc.

Shilongo said the disease was very contagious with common clinical symptoms such as salivation, animals not grazing, limping, blisters, ulcers of the tongue, mouth, gums, udder and on animal feet.

All import and transit permits in place currently have been recalled until further notice, and importers have been urged to contact the veterinary import and export office on 061 303 150 or by email for further information.