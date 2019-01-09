Namibia: Wu's Land Affair Spills in Court

Lebanese businessman Fadi Ayoub has dragged Chinese businesswoman Stina Wu to court over the transfer of her N$12,5 million house and outstanding payment for 223 plots of land near Rehoboth.

The deal involved the swapping of Wu's Windhoek house for the plots valued at N$15,5 million that are at Sableview Estate, about 50km from Windhoek. Each of the 223 plots measures 3 000 square metres.

According to the agreement, Wu was supposed to pay N$3 million in instalments, on top of handing over her house to Ayoub.

Ayoub, who is married to a Namibian medical doctor, is a controversial business figure, who was extradited to France in 2012 for criminal charges.

He was later acquitted.

Wu (41), as reported by The Namibian last year, went from being a teacher to become one of Namibia's politically connected prime property owners in the country with land and buildings in more than four towns.

Although the two have settled the case which Ayoub filed against Wu in the High Court in October last year, court papers shed more light on the business deals between the two controversial business figures, and the sale of plots of land between Windhoek and Rehoboth.

Wu is constructing the Marigold Game Lodge near the plots, which sources said has attracted the attention of investors from Singapore, who are said to have pumped in millions of dollars into this project.

Court documents dated October 2018 show that Ayoub took Wu - real name, Qiaoxia Wu - to court for allegedly failing to honour undertakings given in both written and oral agreements.

The primary dispute, documents show, started after Ayoub exchanged his plots for Wu's Windhoek house in November 2016.

The Eros house is registered in the name of Wu's Almazu Investment Close Corporation, which meant that Ayoub was also supposed to take ownership of the company.

In his claim against Wu, Ayoub alleged that she, "despite numerous promises on various occasions", failed to attend to a property conveyancer to sign the necessary documents to effect the transfer of her member's interest in Almazu Investment CC into Ayoub's name.

Ayoub did not only complain about Wu's failure to have her membership in the close corporation transferred to him, but also claimed that she failed to renovate the house as promised.

As a result, he asked the court to force Wu to pay him N$1,1 million, which includes N$262 000 for the renovations, the electric fence at the house, and N$72 260 for a municipal debt as well as N$578 000 for building a road at the plots near Rehoboth.

Ayoub and Wu settled their dispute outside court.

In the settlement agreement they signed in December last year, Wu promised to transfer her membership in Almazu Investment CC to Ayoub by June 2019.

Wu also undertook to pay N$250 000 to Ayoub, and to fix the damages caused by rain to the Eros house.

OTHER DEALS

The sale of 223 plots is not the only deal between Ayoub and Wu.

The Namibian understands that Ayoub also sold 12 hectares of land near Rehoboth to Wu for her to construct the Marigold Game Lodge.

Plots at Sableview Estate near Rehoboth have been prime property for the past years.

An online advert shows that 3 000 square metres was selling for N$ 750 000 in 2018, while 3 to 4 hectares was being sold for N$1,2 million.

The Namibian further understands that Singaporean business people paid for the plots near Rehoboth. These offshore deals fly into the face of public concerns about ownership of land by foreign landlords.

A bill to ban foreigners from owning land was introduced in 2015 by former urban development minister Sophia Shaningwa in parliament, but it has since been buried.

"We have gone back to the Cabinet decision that dictates that foreigners must not be allowed to acquire land in Namibia, and that they may only lease it," Shaningwa said when the bill was tabled in the National Assembly in 2015.

CONTROVERSY

Wu and Ayoub have controversial pasts.

Ayoub was extradited to France in 2012 to face criminal charges dating back more than 20 years.

He was acquitted on those charges of rape and kidnapping on 6 December 2013 after spending seven months in prison in Namibia, followed by a year and two months in jail in France.

He returned to Namibia in 2014.

The Namibian also reported how Wu - dubbed "Namibia's golden girl" - build her business empire, estimated to be worth up to N$1 billion, with help from political connections and top government officials.

Land reform minister Utoni Nujoma, police inspector general Sebastian Ndeitunga, former Okahandja mayor Valerie Aron and councillors in several towns rank among her friends.

Wu's property holdings include four shopping centres in four towns, a hotel in Windhoek, and two housing developments at Rundu.