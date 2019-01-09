Namibia: Namport Says Had Permission to Dump Manganese Ore

Namport says it had permission from the environment ministry to have manganese ore dumped at the Lüderitz Port.

Last week, the police and the environment ministry intervened by stopping trucks owned by South African companies from dumping the ore after some residents had raised concern.

The manganese ore was offloaded about two kilometres outside Lüderitz.

The Namibian understands that the police impounded the trucks, while the environment ministry ordered a stop to the dumping of the ore after a meeting on Friday.

Some sources said the South African companies involved were given five days to rehabilitate the area where they had dumped the manganese.

Some residents, however, said the trucks quietly offloaded the manganese ore at the port's storage facility on Sunday before leaving for South Africa.

In a statement released on Monday, Namport said the environment ministry granted it temporary permission to offload and store the manganese at its warehouse facility.

"The ore was safely transferred (last Sunday) to the warehouse facility at the port of Lüderitz following remedial measures and conditions set by the ministry," a statement issued by the ports authority read.

Namport said it had also conducted a thorough risk assessment before the arrival of the manganese on the site.

According to the company, health, safety and environment-related issues were identified, and mitigation measures implemented to ensure the safe delivery and storage of the commodity in an enclosed environment.

The ports authority noted that it promotes business ventures and presents sustainable economic benefits derived from cross- border trade with neighbouring countries for export to international markets.

However, it underlined that such ventures must be executed in compliance with the laws governing Namibia.

"Namport adheres to the highest international ISO standards, and condemns actions which could cause negative consequences for human environmental sustainability," said Namport acting chief executive officer, Elias Mwenyo.

In the interim, the manganese ore consignment remains impounded and under the supervision of Namport, with regular inspections by law-enforcement agencies, he added.

A resident told The Namibian that the ore was being sprayed with water to suppress the dust", but since there is no proper drainage system at the storage facility, the danger exists that the contaminated water could be released into the ocean".

Environment ministry spokesperson Romeo Muyunda yesterday confirmed that the ministry gave Namport temporary permission to stockpile the manganese ore at the port.