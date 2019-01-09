Namibia: Grootfontein-Rundu-Katima Railway in Limbo

Katima Mulilo — The commencement of the construction of the Grootfontein-Rundu-Katima Mulilo railway line remains in limbo, despite a feasibility study conducted several years ago.

The study concluded that the construction of the railway line would be economically feasible.

The railway would connect three countries from the ore-rich province of Katanga in the DRC, down to Lumwana mines in Zambia, with links to Solwezi, Kasempa, Kataba and Kaoma mines, down to Mulobezi sawmills and Sesheke, into Namibia via Katima Mulilo to Grootfontein and to the Port of Walvis Bay.

The Trans-Kalahari Corridor which stretches from the Port of Walvis Bay to Lubumbashi in the Democratic Republic of Congo through Zambia, is considered very important by the three countries, and it is argued that the construction of the railway line would be economically feasible as it could attract one million tons of cargo per annum - mostly composed of copper, agricultural products, timber, mining equipment and other equipment by various industries along the route.

It is also believed that it would lift a heavy load off Namibia's road networks as currently most of the consignments are transported with trucks, which many believe are highly contributing to road damages and accidents in the country.

However, speaking to New Era, the Director of Railway Infrastructure in the Ministry of Works and Transport, Robert Kalomho stated that the commencement of the railway network is still "on the cards" but there is no timeframe as to when it will start.

"It is among the projects which are underway, but I cannot say it will be done tomorrow. It all depends on the availability of funds as the feasibility study which was conducted needs to be revisited, before we commence with the project, but it is still on the cards," said Kalomho.