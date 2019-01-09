Namibia: Two Children Raped Over the Festive Season in //Karas

Two children were raped over the past festive season in the //Karas region.

//Karas police regional commander Rudolf Isaak revealed this on Monday when announcing the region's festive season crime statistics.

He said a 13-year-old girl was raped by a 20-year-old suspect on 8 December 2018 at Noord oewer, while on New Year's Day, an eight-year-old girl was raped by a 39-year-old suspect at Keetmanshoop's Tseiblaagte residential area.

An unknown suspect allegedly also raped a 55-year-old woman between 27 and 28 November 2018 at Keetmanshoop's Westdene residential area after he drugged her.

In another rape case, a 27-year-old woman was raped by a 17-year-old suspect on 21 December 2018 at Aroab.

The senior police officer said violent crimes had dramatically increased over the past festive season in the region, compared to the previous year.