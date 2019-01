Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisian tennis player Ons Jabeur (world No. 58) conceded defeat to American Sophia Quenin 0-2 (6-7, 3-6) in the round of 16 of the 2019 Hobart International Tournament in Australia.

Jabeur had qualified Monday to the round of 16, after defeating Romanian Ana Bogdan (world No. 81) 7-6 and 6-2 at the round of 32.